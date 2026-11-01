Tawang, From the roaring pristine Jang Falls to the majestic Tawang Monastery set in the tranquil eastern Himalayan range, Arunachal Pradesh showcased some of its best sites during the just-concluded international tourism conclave here.

Tawang conclave shines tourism spotlight on Land of Rising Sun

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After hosting nearly 200 delegates from India and several other countries for the International Tourism Mart from October 29-31 in Tawang, the state government has now set its eyes on boosting tourism to the easternmost state of the country.

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Arunachal Pradesh, known as the Land of the Rising Sun, is strategically located in the Northeast and shares a long border with China, making it a sensitive region from a security perspective.

Domestic travellers are required to obtain an Inner Line Permit and specific permits to visit sites in sensitive zones, such as Bumla Pass, which is located close to the Line of Actual Control . Likewise, foreign tourists need a special permit to visit designated areas within the state.

During the 2026 ITM, held at a luxury hotel designed in the architectural style of a monastery, delegates, including tour operators and digital content creators, were taken to some iconic sites.

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{{^usCountry}} Among these sites were the stunning 100-metre-high Jang Falls in Tawang district, where a gushing milky-white waterfall provides a breathtaking sight. However, due to the high-altitude terrain, this scenic wonder is mostly visited by travellers who are particularly adventurous. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among these sites were the stunning 100-metre-high Jang Falls in Tawang district, where a gushing milky-white waterfall provides a breathtaking sight. However, due to the high-altitude terrain, this scenic wonder is mostly visited by travellers who are particularly adventurous. {{/usCountry}}

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The delegates were also taken to the solemn Jaswant Garh War Memorial, where they were accorded a traditional welcome with a ceremonial dance performance at the main entrance arch.

It was built in memory of Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, who belonged to 4 Garhwal Rifles, and laid down his life defending the nation in the 1962 India-China War. Located just 25 km from Tawang at an altitude of 10,000 feet, it stands as a testament to his bravery and draws tourists from across the country, according to a description on the Incredible India website.

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Arunachal Pradesh also showcased the beautiful Buddha Park, where a towering statue of Lord Buddha mounted on a shrine graces the stunning skyline of Tawang.

The ITM is a flagship annual event hosted by the Ministry of Tourism to promote the tourist offerings of the Northeast region.

Tawang hosted the 14th edition this year, 13 years after playing host to the second edition in 2013.

On the opening day of the conclave, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu told reporters that in these 13 years, the tourist footfall in his state has risen from one lakh in 2013 to 10 lakh.

"This can be attributed to the ITM also," Khandu said, adding that Arunachal Pradesh was fortunate to host the mega event for the second time.

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He also hoped that tourism in Arunachal Pradesh will continue to grow through the sustained efforts of all stakeholders.

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who attended the press conference alongside Khandu shortly before the inauguration ceremony, noted that the Centre is committed to helping all Northeastern states reach their tourism potential.

He, however, cautioned that Arunachal Pradesh is a very sensitive area from security perspectives, and therefore any tourism-related move or activities have to be envisioned in full conformity with the

security norms in place.

The ministry also invited several digital content creators to help promote Arunachal Pradesh's rich tourism offerings.

Esha Hindocha, a Hyderabad-based content creator focused on travel, lifestyle, and culture, said that Arunachal Pradesh is not just a destination on a map; it is a place that "welcomes you with open arms, humbles your spirit, and stays in your heart forever".

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She said she has filmed the Jang Falls and iconic war memorials in Tawang, among other sites, for her curated videos.

"For me, travelling through the Northeast region isn't just about sightseeing it's a deeply personal journey through living culture and breathtaking landscapes," Esha told PTI here.

"Whether I was standing in awe of the raw, thundering power of the Jang Falls, or finding deep inner peace at the towering Buddha memorial, or tracing centuries of local heritage across the iron-cable span of the historic Chak-zam Bridge, every stop tells a story," she said.

The mart also witnessed participation of 43 international buyers from 22 countries, 42 domestic buyers from 16 States and Union Territories and 81 sellers, along with media representatives, influencers and tourism stakeholders, the ministry said.

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The participating countries included Australia, Belarus, Bhutan, Egypt, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the UK and the US.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.