Third PIL against MP’s anti-conversion law; HC issues notice to state govt
MP high court’s principal bench at Jabalpur on Thursday issued notice to the state government even as a third public interest litigation (PIL) was filled against the provisions of MP Freedom of Religion Ordinance 2020, which came into effect on January 9 this year.
Bhopal resident Azam Khan’s March 4 PIL follows those of law student Amratansh Nema and civil society member LS Hardenia. All the PILs will be clubbed together.
Also Read | HC issues notice to MP govt on petition against anti-conversion law
The high court’s double bench comprising chief justice Mohammad Rafiq and judge Vijay Kumar Shukla issued notice to the chief secretary and principal secretary of law department.
Petitioner Khan said, “The ordinance is a gross violation of constitutional rights of a citizen. Recently, two cases have been registered by women under MP Freedom of Religion ordinance after 2-4 years of their marriage and levelled allegations on their husbands for forcing them for conversion. The ordinance is being misused to target people.”
The ordinance has a provision of up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a minimum fine of ₹1 lakh for religious conversion by way of allurement, fraud, threat or marriage.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Third PIL against MP’s anti-conversion law; HC issues notice to state govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Street Vendors’ Act: 5 years on, GMADA approves eight vending sites in Mohali
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Escape for survival, but no easy return to livelihoods
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana’s Covid cases cross 100-mark for second time in a week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT Roorkee team starts study on flow of waste in Buddha Nullah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman’s charred body found on foot over bridge in Khanna
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Waste pickers’ children write to minister to increase amount of scholarship
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3.79 lakh households in rural Pune without tap water connection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dalit activist Shiv Kumar out on bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune’s problem: Better on sustainability, but low on economic ability, quality of life
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ITF $25K wwomen’s tennis tournament in Pune from March 7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
65-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting minor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pimpri-Chinchwad 16th on Ease of Living index; PCMC outdoes Pune on municipal performance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Much irony, little ecstasy: Punekars react to city’s Ease of Living index ranking
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 arrest after 21-yr-old housewife dies by suicide; family booked in case involving dowry demands
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox