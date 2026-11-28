Madurai, The Supreme Court-appointed joint-receivers, Justices S Vaidyanathan and V Parthiban, who arrived here on Saturday, said they would act as per the order of the apex court for lighting the traditional lamp atop the stone pillar at Thirupparankundram hill.

Thirupparankundram: SC appointed former judges say 'we will act as per mandate' more less

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Justices S Vaidyanathan and V Parthiban held discussions with district officials and priests over lighting of the lamp and the exact time at which the deepam will be lit is expected to be made known later in the day.

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Officials from the CRPF also took part in the discussions to ensure smooth conduct of the deepam lighting event.

Justice S Vaidyanathan, former chief justice, High Court of Meghalaya, and Justice V Parthiban, former judge, High Court of Madras, arrived here from Chennai in the morning.

Justice Vaidyanathan, flanked by Justice Parthiban, told reporters here, "We will read the order copy and function accordingly, we don't want to comment anything on the matter."

Justice Parthiban declined to add anything more.

The former judges have arrived here to take charge of the administration of the Thirupparankundram temple from the Board of Trustees, which was suspended by the top court.

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{{^usCountry}} They will ensure that the lamp is lit atop the Deepathoon on the Thirupparankundram hill. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They will ensure that the lamp is lit atop the Deepathoon on the Thirupparankundram hill. {{/usCountry}}

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CRPF personnel have been deployed on the Thirupparankundram hill and amid security, devotees visited the Dargah and the Kasi Viswanathar shrine on the hill.

Work to put up scaffolding around the Deepathoon atop a hill, to enable lighting of the lamp is going on in full swing.

Workers are also erecting poles to support illumination facilities on the stairs leading to the stone pillar spot to help light the traditional lamp, expected by 5 pm to 6 pm.

The apex court on Friday said it was satisfied that there had been a complete failure on the part of the Board of Trustees to administer the Devasthanam.

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The court suspended the functioning of the Board of Trustees and superseded it for the time being.

The lighting of the traditional lamp atop the stone pillar at Thirupparankundram is scheduled to be held on Saturday evening with the apex court permitting it.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.