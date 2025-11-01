Tourist season opens in Dudhwa with two more safari routes

The tourist season in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) rolled out on Saturday with the UP minister of state (independent charge) for environment, forests and climate change, Dr Arun Kumar Saxena, giving the green signal to the first batch of tourists on their Dudhwa safari. UP forest minister Dr Arun Kumar Saxena giving a green signal to the first batch of tourists on their jungle safari in Dudhwa on Saturday. (HT Photo)

This year for the first time, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) and Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR) have been opened for tourists from November 1.

Before 2024, the Dudhwa tourist season operated from Nov 15 to June 15 while in 2024, Dudhwa opened on November 6.

Earlier, Saxena, along with principal chief conservator of forests, wildlife, Anuradha Vemuri, principal chief conservator of forests Sunil Kumar Chaudhary, Kheri DM Durga Shakti Nagpal, Dudhwa field director Dr H Rajamohan, deputy director Jagdish R and DTR and forest officials participated in religious rituals before inaugurating the tourist season by cutting a ribbon at the Dudhwa jungle entry gates.

Specially decorated Dudhwa camp elephants accorded ceremonial greetings to the guests and the tourists on the occasion. The elephants in return were offered fresh fruits by the guests.

Located on the India-Nepal border and sharing boundaries with Pilibhit Tiger Reserve and Nepal forests, DTR serves as an ideal habitat for wild elephants, Royal Bengal Tigers, swamp deer, one-horned rhinos, several species of reptiles, birds and creatures.

With vast spans of Sal forests, grass lands and wetlands, Dudhwa also falicitates a number of herbs and plants of medicinal importance to grow and flourish in its serene climate and environment.

Two new routes for safari

Talking to press persons after the inauguration of the tourist season, Saxena termed the tourist season from November 1 as ‘a Diwali gift’ by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The minister said that from this year’s tourist season, the tourists on Dudhwa safari will enjoy two more routes - Nishangarha route in Katarniaghat and route number 23 (Dudhwa National Park), which will add to their jungle safari adventure besides boosting local employment to drivers and nature guides.

He added that accommodation facilities at reasonable rates in DTR will be extended to provide accommodation to middle classes.

A documentary on wildlife in DTR was in progress to boost Dudhwa tourism in India and other parts, he added.

The minister said following the cleanliness drive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, DTR will be made free from plastic.

He urged the tourists to avoid using plastic material inside Dudhwa.

He said under the cleanliness drive, the toilets in Dudhwa will remain clean and be well-maintained.

Katarniaghat reopens too

Bahraich

The famed Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) — a jewel of the Terai region renowned for its breathtaking biodiversity and rich wildlife — reopened its gates to tourists on Saturday, marking the start of a new adventure season for nature enthusiasts.

The reopening ceremony was presided over by Bahraich MP Dr Anand Gaud and Balha MLA Saroj Sonkar, who jointly flagged off the first batch of safari vehicles, symbolising the official start of the tourist season.

“All preparations have been completed. The roads, boats, and lodges have been inspected, and our staff is ready to welcome tourists safely,” said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Suraj.

Situated along the Indo-Nepal border in Bahraich district, Katarniaghat forms an integral part of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve. The sanctuary is home to an extraordinary range of wildlife — including tigers, leopards, elephants, swamp deer, Gangetic dolphins, and gharials — making it one of northern India’s most diverse ecosystems.

