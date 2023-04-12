Jaunpur brother, sister found hanging in house

A 24-year-old man and his 20-year-old sister ended their lives allegedly by hanging from the ceiling of a room in their house, in Sidhai village of Jaunpur. For representation only (HT File Photo)

According to police, the deceased were identified as Rajkapoor Rajbhar and his sister Pushpa.

Police said that relatives informed them that Rajkapoor had been ill for three years. His wife, Renu, went to Jalandhar on Tuesday morning to pray for her husband’s health. His sister, Pushpa, stayed to take care of him while the kin went to the fields. When they returned, they found them hanging from the ceiling.

They informed the police. A team reached the spot and sent the bodies for an autopsy.

Police said that they are investigating the matter. It appeared that Rajkapoor was upset with his prolonged illness. Why the woman took the extreme step is being probed.