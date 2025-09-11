Tribal couple, two minor children found murdered in Chhattisgarh: Police

The bodies were found in a vegetable farm inside the family’s house in Thusukela village after locals complained of a foul smell emanating from the premises for the past two days
Raipur: A tribal couple and their two minor children were found murdered in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district, police said on Thursday.
The bodies were found in a vegetable farm inside the family’s house in Thusukela village after locals complained of a foul smell emanating from the premises for the past two days, Kharsia sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Prabhat Patel said.
The police identified the deceased as Budhram Oraon (45), his wife Sahodra (40), son Arvind (12) and daughter Shivangi (5). “The bodies were recovered from under a heap of cow dung in the backyard,” an officer said.
The family of four were last seen outside their home on Tuesday.