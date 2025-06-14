Chhattisgarh: Couple murder their three minor children before consuming poison

Preliminary investigation suggests that the 36-year-old husband and his wife allegedly fed poison to their three children (aged 9, 12 and 6) with dinner
Raipur: Three minor siblings died after their parents allegedly served them dinner laced with poison and consumed it themselves in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district. The parents are currently in critical condition at a hospital, police said on Saturday.
Preliminary investigation suggests that the 36-year-old husband and his wife allegedly fed poison to their three children (aged 9, 12 and 6) with dinner. The couple is suspected to have consumed the poisonous substance themselves later on Friday night, a local police officer said.