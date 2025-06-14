Chhattisgarh: Couple murder their three minor children before consuming poison

Raipur: Three minor siblings died after their parents allegedly served them dinner laced with poison and consumed it themselves in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district. The parents are currently in critical condition at a hospital, police said on Saturday. All three children died, while the couple was taken to the Pakhanjore Civil Hospital in critical condition by the neighbours (Representative photo)

Preliminary investigation suggests that the 36-year-old husband and his wife allegedly fed poison to their three children (aged 9, 12 and 6) with dinner. The couple is suspected to have consumed the poisonous substance themselves later on Friday night, a local police officer said.

Also Read: Minor girl gang-raped, forced to consume poison, dies in MP’s Sehore: Police

All three children died, while the couple was taken to the Pakhanjore Civil Hospital in critical condition by the neighbours, who also alerted the police, the officer added.

The locals have told the police that the family was facing severe financial distress. Police said that further investigation is currently underway.