Minor girl gang-raped, forced to consume poison, dies in MP’s Sehore: Police

A minor girl was gang-raped and killed after being forced to consume poison in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district, said police. Police said that both the accused have been arrested, and investigation is underway. On Tuesday night, police registered the first information report (FIR) and sent the body for the postmortem. (Representative file photo)

However, the father of the minor girl accused police of negligence claiming that he was turned away from the police station when he sought help.

Sehore, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Sunita Rawat said the probe was going on the accusation being made by the father after the arrest of the accused Kanha and Jagpal for rape and murder.

According to the father, the minor girl along with younger sister had gone to fetch water from a hand pump at around 10pm on Monday.

“Kanha and Jagpal abducted her and took her to a shop and locked the shutter behind them. My younger daughter informed me. I immediately began searching for her. She was found in a semi-conscious condition after a few hours. The girl informed that that the accused forcefully put sulphas tablets in her mouth asking her to consume it,” he added.

“When her condition worsened, he rushed to the Ahmedpur police station for help but alleged that police personnel abused him asking him to leave. He then took his daughter to Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal, where she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday,” said the father.

The family protested with the body of the minor girl against the police personnel. They demanded immediate arrest of the accused and action against police personnel.

“We are investigating the matter. The accused have been arrested and being interrogated”, ASP Rawat said.

The opposition Congress asked for accountability from the state government.

“In Ahmedpur of Sehore, two youths held a minor girl hostage and raped her, then killed her by feeding her sulphas pills. Will the chief minister get the accused hanged? Crimes have become rampant in MP, but the government is ignorant”, MP state Congress President Jeetu Patwari said.

A comment from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson in the state is awaited and the copy will be updated accordingly.