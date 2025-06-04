Three people were arrested and two minors detained for allegedly gang raping a 15-year-old girl multiple times over five months in Belagavi taluk, police said. 3 arrested, 2 minors detained for raping 15-year-old repeatedly

According to Belagavi police commissioner Gulabrao Borase, the ordeal began when one of the accused, known to the survivor, lured her to a forested year under the Kakati police limits in January and raped her. “The assault was filmed and circulated among his friends, who then used the footage to blackmail and force her to repeatedly come to the spot. Two of his friends reportedly raped the girl after obtaining the video. Eventually, three more people — also armed with the recordings — joined in the act. This continued till May.”

The accused allegedly used to warn her that they would kill her family or leak the videos online if she resisted or told anyone, he added.

“Fearing for her family’s safety and her own dignity, the girl, belonging to a daily-wage labourer’s family, remained silent and continued to meet the accused whenever they summoned her. The matter came to light only after she confided in her parents, and a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) police station on May 31,” the officer said.

He further said that the two minor accused were remanded to a juvenile home, while the three adults were sent to Hindalga Central Prison. "Efforts are underway to apprehend the sixth accused, who remains at large.