Tripura woman injured in acid attack, FIR lodged

The Tripura police have launched an investigation after a 26-year-old woman sustained burn injuries in an acid attack at Sonamura NC Nagar in Sepahijala district, a police official said on Tuesday. Representational image.

The woman is currently under treatment at Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) hospital in Agartala. She received burn injuries on her hand and legs, and she is currently stable.

Police said the incident occurred on Sunday night when the acid-attack survivor went outside her house to use the lavatory. The suspected attackers were known to be residents of her neighbouring village.

She was rushed to a local health centre in Sonamura, from where the doctors referred her to the GBP hospital due to her injuries.

The woman stays with her single child at Sonamura while her husband stays abroad due to work.

“An FIR was lodged on Monday against three persons who live in the neighbouring village. The matter is under investigation. No one has been arrested till now,” a senior police official said.

Two weeks ago, a man suffered severe burn injuries after his maternal aunt allegedly threw acid on him suspecting him to be a thief at Dharmanagar in North Tripura district.

Two separate complaints were registered, including one by the brother of the injured against his maternal uncle and aunt, and another against him (the injured man) for allegedly entering their house late at night.