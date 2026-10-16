True strength of organisation lies in booth-level activity: Jagdish Patel

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary and Uttar Pradesh co-in-charge Jagdish Patel has outlined a formula for organisational strength, stating that success requires more than just political awareness, it demands a deep understanding of public sentiment, local issues and societal expectations.

BJP national secretary and Uttar Pradesh co-in-charge Jagdish Patel (Sourced)

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Patel was addressing party workers at a two-day training workshop for Vistaraks (field organisers) from the Kashi and Gorakh regions, which concluded in Varanasi on Thursday.

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He emphasised that while a strong electoral strategy is essential, its implementation on the ground is equally critical. Key pillars for this success include strong coordination, clearly defined responsibilities for workers, and sustained public outreach.

Describing the “booth” as the organisation’s most vital unit, Patel highlighted the need for active committees, regular meetings and genuine voter engagement. He noted that robust public support cannot be built without addressing the challenges and feedback of every segment of society.

Patel further urged party workers to counter the opposition’s misinformation with facts. He also called for strengthening the party’s core voter base while simultaneously expanding outreach to new social groups, a strategy he identified as crucial for upcoming assembly election preparations.

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{{^usCountry}} Vistaraks are also tasked with conducting fact-based assessments of the social and political landscape in their respective areas to make outreach more effective. The workshop featured comprehensive discussions on shifting social equations, public opinion trends and ground-level challenges to sharpen the organisation’s effectiveness at the booth level. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vistaraks are also tasked with conducting fact-based assessments of the social and political landscape in their respective areas to make outreach more effective. The workshop featured comprehensive discussions on shifting social equations, public opinion trends and ground-level challenges to sharpen the organisation’s effectiveness at the booth level. {{/usCountry}}

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