Trust opens Ram Darbar for devotees, darshan passes to be issued

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has opened the Ram Darbar for devotees on the first floor of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya (File)

The Trust took the decision on Friday (June 13), eight days after the pran pratishtha (consecration) of the Ram Darbar on June 5. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had presided over the pran pratishtha ceremony.

“The Trust has started offering darshan of Ram Darbar along with Ram Lalla. This new development allows devotees to pay their respects to both Ram Lalla and the Ram Darbar. To manage the large number of devotees, a quota system has been implemented for darshan passes,” a Trust member said.

According to the Trust, 200 passes will be issued – 100 allocated to the district administration and 100 to the Trust.

The Trust also stated that 100 Sugam Darshan (easy access) passes will be issued – 50 allocated to the district administration and 50 to the Trust.

The Ram Darbar darshan will be available in six time slots: 7-9 am, 9-11 am, 1-3 pm, 3-5 pm, 5-7 pm, and 7-9 pm. Each time slot will have 300 devotees.

Devotees need to mention Ram Darbar darshan in their pass application form and the passes will be issued based on availability, the Trust said.

The decision to start Ram Darbar darshan was taken after a meeting between the Trust and officials of the Ayodhya administration.

Trust member Anil Mishra confirmed the decision was made in the evening.

He stated that, similar to the passes offered for Ram Lalla’s darshan, passes will also be made available for those wishing to visit the Ram Darbar.

The Ram Darbar consists of the idols of Lord Ram and Mata Sita seated on a throne with Hanuman and Bharat depicted in a prayerful posture at their feet and Lakshman and Shatrughan standing beside them.

Jaipur-based sculptor Satya Narain Pandey and his team have crafted Ram Darbar, which is made of white Makrana marble.

Pandey’s idol design had lost out to that of Mysuru-based artist Arun Yograj ahead of the 2024 ceremony.

In January 2024, the Trust selected Arun Yogiraj, the Mysuru-based artist’s idol for the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla.

The Ram Lalla idol is made of Krishna shila (black schist) and depicts the deity as a five-year-old boy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had presided over pran pratishtha of Ram Lalla on January 22, 2024, at the temple’s sanctum- sanctorum on the ground floor.