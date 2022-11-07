Two held by STF for circulating fake currency in Prayagraj

Special Task Force, Prayagraj unit, arrested two persons on Monday over their alleged involvement in circulating counterfeit currency notes.

The STF personnel also recovered fake currency notes worth over ₹1.95 lakh from their possession. One of the arrested persons used to bring fake currency notes from West Bengal while the other accused deposited cash in the account of the kingpin of the gang, officials said.

An FIR has been registered against them under the relevant sections, STF officials said.

DSP Navendu Kumar said, acting on a tip off, the STF team arrested two persons from Manda Road trisection on Monday with fake currency notes worth ₹195500. Forty-nine currency notes were in denomination of ₹2000 while 195 fake notes were in denomination of ₹500. The arrested persons were identified as Umashankar Bind of Hempur village in Manda and his relative Rambabu Bind of Jigna area of Mirzapur district. During interrogation, Umashankar told the police that he was arrested for murder in his village in 2016. While in jail he came in contact with fake currency racket kingpin Deepak Mandal’s kin Subhash Mandal, Vishwajeet Sarkar and gang members Kapurchandra Jaiswal and Achhelal Chaurasia.

After being released on bail in April this year, Umashankar went thrice to Kaliachak in West Bengal and brought fake currency worth ₹3.30 lakh. The fake currency was circulated in the market with the help of his nephew Rambabu Bind, a class four employee at an upper primary school.

Rambabu claimed that he used to deposit cash in account of Subhash Mandal on instructions of his uncle. Recently he deposited ₹40000 in his account for which he was to receive ₹80000 fake currency in return.

A case has been lodged against the accused at Manda police station, DSP Navendu Kumar added.