Two-day conclave at BHU: Young entrepreneurs present innovative ideas at agri startups

A two-day agri startup conclave, organised by department of agricultural economics, Institute of Agricultural Sciences, BHU started on Saturday. The conclave is being held in collaboration with Baroda UP Gramin Bank, IGNOU, Varanasi regional centre branch at Shatabdi Krishi auditorium, BHU, Varanasi. Banaras Hindu University (File)

Experts at the conclave held discussions on the theme “Cultivating innovation for a sustainable tomorrow.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Students, entrepreneurs, exhibitors, delegates from different startups and farmers participated in the event. The event witnessed exhibitions on Agri startups, support systems from different banks and presentation of innovative ideas by young entrepreneurs and other delegates. Good practices and ideas were evaluated and will be awarded during the concluding ceremony.

Guest of honour, Nisha Niranjan, a young entrepreneur and CEO of VN Organics Pvt. Ltd. and director of International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) Varanasi Dr Sudhanshu Singh as a chief guest, inaugurated the function.

In the inaugural session all the guests were welcomed by the head of department of agricultural economics prof HP Singh. The guest of honour Nisha Niranjan motivated all the new entrepreneurs, who came up with their startup pitches. She told them about the sustainability & singularity pattern and also highlighted the importance of fungi as a source of food in the near future.

Director of International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) Varanasi Dr Sudhanshu Singh highlighted some varieties of rice with low glycemic index and higher protein content. He also underlined the role of innovations in agriculture.

In his address, dean of faculty of agricultural sciences Dr Brajesh Sinha highlighted the nutritional value of agricultural crops and appealed the youth to undertake innovation for better tomorrow with the indigenous ideas.

Dr UN Tripathi, regional director of IGNOU marked his presence and enlightened everyone about Agri startups. The programme was graced by prof Kalyan Ghadei, Dr Amitabh Rakshit, Dr Manish Yadav, Dr U.P. Singh, Dr Ramesh Chandra, Dr DS Bunkar, Dr Nikhil, Dr Anoop, Dr AK Singh and Dr Neeraj Singh.

The organising secretary of the conclave Dr Virendra Kamalvanshi presented an outline of the programme with the ideas central to the objectives of the event. Dr PS Badal, the co-organising secretary proposed the vote of thanks.

Startup pitches were presented after the inaugural session in which participants showcased different business ideas. In addition to this, researchers and students displayed their poster presentations in which they got opportunity to display their research findings related to agriculture.