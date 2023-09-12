News / Cities / Others / Unnao rape victim accuses uncle’s family of ‘usurping’ compensation funds

Unnao rape victim accuses uncle’s family of ‘usurping’ compensation funds

ByHaidar Naqvi
Sep 12, 2023 07:31 PM IST

The eight-month pregnant woman further claimed that when she demanded the money, she and her husband were forcibly evicted from the house.

KANPUR The Unnao rape victim has released a video accusing her family, especially her jailed uncle, of usurping all the money she received as compensation and assistance from people during her legal battle against the former BJP MLA Kuldip Sengar. She alleges that they deposited the funds in the name of their family members.

Unnao rape victim alleges that they deposited the funds in the name of their family members. (HT Photo)
The eight-month pregnant woman further claimed that when she demanded the money, she and her husband were forcibly evicted from the house. Kuldip Sengar is currently serving a life sentence in the case, having been convicted in 2018 for rape and murder.

The victim was married to a man from her native village, Makhi in Unnao, a year ago. In her statement, she revealed that she is currently eight months pregnant. She stated, “My uncle took advantage of my age (as I was a minor at the time), and as a result, I had the entire sum deposited in the names of his family members.”

“I asked for the money when I needed it, but my uncle’s family refused to help. Eventually, I was forced out of their house along with my husband,” she added, expressing concerns about receiving threats and urging the police to provide assistance.

Last week, her husband also issued a video statement, claiming that his wife was not allowed to reside in the house provided to her by the U.P. government. The victim had been residing in Delhi but decided to relocate to Unnao following the dispute with her family members.

Recently, her sister released a video expressing concerns about two masked men conducting reconnaissance at their house in Delhi and called for increased security for her uncle’s family.

Uncle of the victim, Mahesh Singh, who led the campaign against the former MLA, is currently incarcerated for forging documents in a court case. The family discord coincides with efforts by Sengar’s legal team to secure another parole for him. Notably, Sengar had previously been granted parole to attend his daughter’s wedding in Unnao. His brother, Atul Singh, is also in custody.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Haidar Naqvi

    Haidar Naqvi covers central UP and Bundelkhand. He closely tracks developments in internal security in the region and beyond.

