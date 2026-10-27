Unnao school van driver held for extorting 10 lakh from Class 10 girl

A school van driver has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl during her daily commute and extorting ₹10 lakh from her by threatening to kill her father.

For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

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The Class 10 student, too frightened to tell anyone, handed over ₹5 lakh each on Thursday and Friday (October 22 and 23), according to a complaint filed by her family on Monday.

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SHO Kotwali Chandrakant Mishra said the accused, Sonu Nigam, a resident of Gandhinagar, has been arrested. An FIR has been registered against Nigam and Umang Singh Chauhan, described as the head of a group of van drivers, under charges including molestation and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl is the daughter of a property dealer who lives in the Kotwali area. She studies in a private school and commutes to and from it in Nigam’s van.

She said that she had complained to Chauhan twice about Nigam’s behaviour. But he did not act.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the family, Nigam repeatedly touched her inappropriately during the journey. When she objected, he allegedly threatened to kill her father and demanded ₹10 lakh, saying the money was needed to save his life. He also warned her to keep quiet, claiming he knew the entire family and that she would face consequences if she spoke. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the family, Nigam repeatedly touched her inappropriately during the journey. When she objected, he allegedly threatened to kill her father and demanded ₹10 lakh, saying the money was needed to save his life. He also warned her to keep quiet, claiming he knew the entire family and that she would face consequences if she spoke. {{/usCountry}}

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The matter came to light on Sunday, when her father could not find the cash at home and questioned her. She stayed silent at first but later confided in her maternal aunt, after which the family learnt of the alleged extortion and abuse.

The family then went to Nigam’s house, where an argument broke out. Police arrived on information and took him into custody.

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The complaint also names Chauhan, alleging that the girl had approached him to complain about Nigam’s behaviour but he took no action.