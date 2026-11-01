Jalaun man orchestrates drug-addict son’s murder in MP forest, four held

In a chilling cross-state conspiracy, a property dealer from Orai in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district has been arrested for allegedly hiring three contract killers to murder his own son (in his twenties), whose body was subsequently dumped in a forested area in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district, said Orai Kotwali station house officer (SHO) Anand Kumar Singh on Saturday.

Police also recovered ₹1.5 lakh from the suspects, believed to be the initial half-payment of the ₹3 lakh sum agreed upon for the murder. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

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Driven by frustration over his eldest son’s chronic drug addiction and failed treatment, Orai-based property dealer Rashid Ansari allegedly orchestrated a murder plot that moved from Uttar Pradesh to a forest in Madhya Pradesh, he added.

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The SHO described the operation as a pre-planned conspiracy, stating that Rashid, a resident of Orai’s Shivpuri locality, had reportedly made several attempts to rehabilitate his son, Rais alias Shanu, at a centre in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. However, despite repeated treatment efforts, the family continued to struggle with his behaviour, following which Rashid allegedly hired contract killers to murder him in Bhind district.

Police in Bhind district, who led the investigation, confirmed that the three hired accomplices have also been taken into custody.

The plot unfolded on October 25, when Rashid visited the rehabilitation center in Gwalior and convinced his son to trust him, promising to take him home. The following day, acting on Rashid’s instructions, three men—identified as Mohammad Israel of Mahil Talab, Munna of Kalpi Chungi and Guddu of Shivpuri—traveled to Gwalior in a hired vehicle.

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{{^usCountry}} After Rashid retrieved his son from the rehabilitation centre and handed him over to the trio, the group drove toward Uttar Pradesh. While traveling through the forests of Bhind, the men allegedly strangled Shanu with a rope inside the vehicle. To conceal the crime and accelerate decomposition, the accused stuffed the body into a sack along with salt and detergent powder before abandoning it in a forested area under the jurisdiction of the Bhind Dehat Kotwali police station. The trio subsequently returned to Orai. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After Rashid retrieved his son from the rehabilitation centre and handed him over to the trio, the group drove toward Uttar Pradesh. While traveling through the forests of Bhind, the men allegedly strangled Shanu with a rope inside the vehicle. To conceal the crime and accelerate decomposition, the accused stuffed the body into a sack along with salt and detergent powder before abandoning it in a forested area under the jurisdiction of the Bhind Dehat Kotwali police station. The trio subsequently returned to Orai. {{/usCountry}}

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The case came to light on October 27, when local villagers discovered the sack and alerted the authorities. Madhya Pradesh police successfully traced the car’s registration number using footage from nearby CCTV cameras. This evidence led police to the three contract killers, which ultimately exposed Rashid’s involvement.

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A team from the Bhind Dehat police traveled to Orai on Friday night and, with the support of local police, arrested all four accused. They were subsequently transported to Bhind Dehat Kotwali for further legal proceedings.

Police also recovered ₹1.5 lakh from the suspects, believed to be the initial half-payment of the ₹3 lakh sum agreed upon for the murder.