U.P. Board disposes of 59K + complaints of students

As many as 59,860 complaints related to corrections in certificates and marksheets of students pending since 1984 onwards have been redressed and necessary corrections made by UP Board officials by holding special camps in different districts across the state. U.P. Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla at UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj on Monday (HT Photo)

Talking about the initiative, Dibyakant Shukla, secretary, U.P. Board, said that U.P. board officials have taken outstanding measures to clear the backlog of complaints, on Monday.

“The board had received as many as 59,860 backlogs\complaints at its regional offices and headquarters including 8,356 from Prayagraj region, 24,512 from Meerut region, 5,188 from Bareilly region, 18,591 from Varanasi region, and 3,213 from Gorakhpur region related to correction of errors in student’s certificates\marksheets.

“This is despite the fact that the Board had been repeatedly demanding proof and certified documents from students, principals, BSAs and DIoSs concerned to get the errors rectified,” he said.

Shukla added that the oldest complaint was from Meerut region wherein the applicant had registered his complaint regarding the correction of his father name’s spelling in High School certificate in 1984.

Similarly, in Prayagraj region, a complaint of Rai Bareli-based applicant was pending since 1986 wherein the father’s name in High school certificate was misspelt.

The Board authorities, after taking serious note of the problems being faced by students and their guardians, had decided to hold camps in different districts with the help of BSAs and DIOSs concerned and invited the applicants or complainants to come with proper proofs, documents to get the grievances sorted out on the spot.

“The entire backlog of 59,860 was cleared within two months. The corrected documents have been uploaded on the Parishad’s website as well,” Shukla said, adding that the Board has decided to take online applications from students, developing its tracking system, and seeking online documentation to get the errors cleared as well as online verification within a stipulated time. Besides, the role and responsibilities of officials concerned would also be decided.

