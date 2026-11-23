The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) will conduct High School and intermediate practical examinations from January 11 to 28, 2027, in two phases.

UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj (HT File Photo) more less

UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh said that the first phase will be held from January 11 to 19 in Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Devipatan and Basti divisions. The second phase, scheduled from January 20 to 28, will cover Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur divisions.

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In a significant change, the Board will also conduct practical examinations in High School science and home science after a long gap. These examinations will carry 30 marks each.

For other High School subjects, practical assessment will continue to be conducted at the school level through internal evaluation based on project work, as in previous years. Private candidates must contact the principals of their respective forwarding centres to ensure their participation in the practical examinations.

The Board has directed school principals to upload marks obtained in high school internal assessments, moral education, yoga, sports and physical education, as well as intermediate moral education, yoga, sports and physical education, on the Board’s website. The portal for uploading marks will open on January 1.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, pre-Board practical examinations at schools will be conducted in the last week of December. Pre-Board written examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be held in the first week of January, while annual examinations for Classes 9 and 11 are scheduled for the second and third weeks of January. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, pre-Board practical examinations at schools will be conducted in the last week of December. Pre-Board written examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be held in the first week of January, while annual examinations for Classes 9 and 11 are scheduled for the second and third weeks of January. {{/usCountry}}

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To ensure transparency, school principals have been directed to conduct practical examinations under CCTV surveillance and preserve their recordings for submission when required. Information regarding the appointment of examiners and other examination-related arrangements can be obtained from the Board’s respective regional offices.