UP Board shortlists 7,526 centres for 2027 examinations

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) has provisionally shortlisted 7,526 examination centres for the 2027 High School and Intermediate examinations through an online process. These include 862 government schools, 3,276 aided secondary schools and 3,388 unaided private schools.

After reviewing these objections, the Board’s Center Determination Committee will finalise the list of examination centres, which will be published on November 27. (HT FILE PHOTO)

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The number of centres has increased compared to the 7,448 centres allotted for the 2026 examinations. In previous years, the Board had established 7,657 centres in 2025 and 7,864 centres in 2024.

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According to Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh, the list of proposed examination centres, along with the allocation of students, has been uploaded to the Board’s website. The centres have been shortlisted based on preliminary data verified by the tehsil-level committee and are now awaiting approval from the District Examination Centre Committee, headed by the district magistrate.

Students, parents, principals and school management can raise objections or file complaints against the proposed examination centres through the UP Board portal by October 28, along with supporting evidence. No objections will be entertained after the deadline.

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{{^usCountry}} The District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) will examine the objections and ensure their disposal before forwarding the district-approved list to the Board by November 6. The revised list will be uploaded on November 16, and further objections can be filed until November 21. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) will examine the objections and ensure their disposal before forwarding the district-approved list to the Board by November 6. The revised list will be uploaded on November 16, and further objections can be filed until November 21. {{/usCountry}}

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After reviewing these objections, the Board’s Center Determination Committee will finalise the list of examination centres, which will be published on November 27. The Board has also issued a prescribed format for submitting objections related to examination centres.