UP Board: State gives thrust to ‘Make in India’ for vigil at exam centres

State government is giving push to 'Make in India' initiative of the Centre for better vigil at the exam centres during the UP Board's High School and Intermediate Examination-2025.

For the first time, a provision has been made in the centre determination policy issued on September 17 by the Special Secretary of the UP Government Alok Kumar specifying that arrangements should be made to install digital voice recorders (DVRs), routers and CCTV cameras manufactured by Indian companies in schools along with India-made high quality night vision CCTV cameras in the strong rooms, said officials of the state secondary education department.

In last year’s centre determination policy, there was a provision to install DVRs, routers and CCTVs etc but there was no mention of it having to be ‘Made in India’, officials confirmed.

The centre allocation policy, a copy of which is with HT, clearly stresses on the use of products of Indian companies instead of those from China or other countries.

For determining the examination centres, various facilities and basic information related to the infrastructure of schools including physical resources will be uploaded on the UP Board’s designated portal by September 25.

UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh has instructed officials concerned to update the basic information of the schools as well as the information regarding DVR’s name, user ID, password etc on the portal within the set deadline.

Arrangement has been made to give separate ID to the Tehsil-level committee to update the information related to the resources available in the schools. Earlier, the school principal used to upload the information with the same ID and later the Tehsil-level committee used to verify the information but with the same ID. Due to this, many times it was not known whether an information in question was actually updated by the committee or the principal, officials shared.

It is worth noting that the registrations of students for high school and intermediate exams-2025 are still going on.

Over 54.31 lakh take admission in class 9, 11

This year 54,31,685 students have taken admission in more than 27,000 secondary schools of UP Board located across the state. The last date for registration in class 9 and 11 was September 20. Till the last date, 29,22,188 students had registered in class 9 and another 25,09,497 had registered in class 11, UP Board officials shared.

Now the school principals will correct the errors in the names of the students, their parents’ names etc on the portal from September 24 to 27. After that, the photo-bearing list will be sent to the regional office of the Board concerned by October 5 through the respective District Inspector of Schools.

A total of 54,27,277 students including 27,43,851 in class 10 and 26,83,426 students in class 12 have registered till now this year. However, the last date for uploading the details of class 10 and 12 students online is September 25. Till now, a total of 1,08,58,962 registrations have been done in classes 9 to 12 in UP Board schools of the state.