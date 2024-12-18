U.P. Board: Updated list of teachers sought for practical examination

UP Board has started preparations for the Intermediate practical examination. According to the Board calendar, practical examinations for classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to be held between January 21 and February 5, 2024. (Pic for representation)

Before assigning examiners for different schools for holding the practical exam, Board secretary Bhagwati Singh has sought updated list of teachers from the principals of all schools through online mode latest by December 23, 2024.

The Board secretary has warned against any discrepancy in updating of names of teachers for practical examination.

He has also warned that if any unqualified or ineligible teacher was appointed as examiner on the basis of erroneous or misleading information uploaded on the Board’s portal, the principal of the respective school forwarding the name would be held responsible for it.

As per the letter issued by Board secretary Bhagwati Singh dated December 16, the schedule for high school and intermediate examination for the year 2025 had been announced. Centre administrators, external centre administrators, room inspectors and examiners were to be appointed at the examination centres for practical examination and evaluation work. For this, principals of all schools have been directed to once again check the uploaded details of the teachers working in their respective schools with utmost care and thoroughness.

The teachers’ name, date of birth, date of appointment, registration number besides subject of teaching, qualification and the subject code and name of the subject for which they have been appointed in High School or Intermediate, so that no teacher was appointed as an examiner in any wrong subject and no ineligible teacher was appointed as an examiner. Also under no circumstances, details of a teacher were not forwarded to more than one school, the letter added.

It may be mentioned that last year several instances were reported from different schools of state about teachers of subjects, not taught by them been appointed as examiner for it besides a single teacher been deputed examiner at more than one place.