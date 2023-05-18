CM condoles death of Assam Rifles jawan from U.P. injured in Manipur violence

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the death of Assam Rifles jawan Alok Rao, a native of UP’s Chanduali district, who succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday. Minister of state (independent charge) for stamp and court fee registration Ravindra Jaiswal and others paying last respects to the martyr in Chandauli on Thursday. (HT)

The chief minister further announced an ex-gratia of ₹50 lakh to the next of kin of the martyr and also announced to give a government job to a member of the martyr’s family and to name a road in the district after his name.

Rao was injured in an attack by unidentified armed persons in Manipur during patrolling on May 10. After initial treatment, he was admitted to the Command Hospital, Kolkata.

Rao was a resident of Rasia Sahabganj, at Chakia in Chandauli district. He was recruited in 18 Assam Rifles in 2021 and was deployed in Manipur. In a press statement, the defence PRO stated that Rifleman Alok Rao of 18 Assam Rifles, who suffered a gunshot wound on May 10 in an operation in Manipur, succumbed to his injuries at Command Hospital in Kolkata on May 17.

The martyr’s body was brought to the Varanasi airport from Kolkata on Thursday from where it was taken to his village in Chandauli district.

Meanwhile, the minister of state (independent charge) for stamp and court fee registration Ravindra Jaiswal visited the martyr’s house in Chakia area on Thursday and handed over a cheque of ₹50 lakh to the family members of the jawan as announced by the chief minister. He also assured the family members of all possible help. Giving instructions to the district magistrate of Chandauli, Jaiswal said that according to the announcement of the government, arrangements should be made to provide a government job to a member of the martyr’s family immediately.