: The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has launched the ‘Varanasi 84 Ghats Audiobook-Audio Tour,’ a new facility that connects all 84 ghats of Varanasi. The GPS-based audio tour will allow tourists to explore the ghats at their own pace without needing a guide and learn about their history and significance.

Screenshot of the application. (Sourced)

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Deputy director of information Surendra Pal Singh said the facility is available on the official UP Tourism mobile app and website. He said the audio tour has separate audio chapters for each of the 84 ghats. These chapters provide information about the historical, cultural, religious and mythological importance of each ghat. Tourists and devotees from India and abroad can now listen to and read about the history of the ghats and the religious beliefs associated with them in their preferred language.

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Singh said the ghats of Kashi are not just steps and buildings along the banks of the Ganga. They are living witnesses to centuries of history, faith, culture and traditions. When visitors reach a ghat, the mobile app detects their location through GPS and automatically plays the audio related to that particular ghat. If visitors move away from the designated location, the audio can be paused. It resumes when they return to the location. Tourists can also select any ghat of their choice on the app and listen to its information, Singh added.

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{{^usCountry}} The audio tour is available in 15 languages, including Hindi and English. The other languages are Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Kannada, Odia, Malayalam, Urdu, French, German, Spanish, Japanese and Korean. Both walking and boat tour options are available in all 15 languages, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The audio tour is available in 15 languages, including Hindi and English. The other languages are Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Kannada, Odia, Malayalam, Urdu, French, German, Spanish, Japanese and Korean. Both walking and boat tour options are available in all 15 languages, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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After this, users can select their preferred language and choose either the walking tour or the boat tour option. For a GPS-based experience while visiting the ghats, users can select the ‘Start Tour at Location’ option. Those who want to download the audio in advance and listen offline or from a distance can select the ‘Enable Offline/Remote Tour’ option. The facility is also available on the official UP Tourism website. Visitors do not need to create an account or log in to use the service.

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