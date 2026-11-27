The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has initiated verification of 2,647 posts of principals and headmasters forwarded by the state secondary education department for fresh recruitment in government-aided secondary schools, after finding that several vacancies advertised for the ongoing selection process had already been filled through an earlier recruitment drive in 2013.

The Prayagraj-headquartered Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (File) more less

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The commission has taken serious note of the discrepancies and written to the director of secondary education, seeking an updated status of the advertised vacancies to prevent legal complications at a later stage, said officials.

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District inspectors of schools (DIoSs) have also started sending reports after some of them and selected candidates brought the discrepancies to the commission’s notice, they shared.

The education directorate had forwarded 1,475 posts of principals and 1,172 posts of headmasters online to the commission. Based on these requisitions, along with compliance with the Allahabad high court’s April 15, 2026, order in the special appeal Raj Kumar Singh and others versus State of Uttar Pradesh and others, the commission issued the recruitment advertisement on October 23, incorporating previously received vacancies.

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{{^usCountry}} However, it subsequently came to light that some of the advertised posts related to institutions where the selection process under the 2013 recruitment advertisement had already been completed and the selected candidates had joined. Consequently, these posts were no longer vacant. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, it subsequently came to light that some of the advertised posts related to institutions where the selection process under the 2013 recruitment advertisement had already been completed and the selected candidates had joined. Consequently, these posts were no longer vacant. {{/usCountry}}

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The commission has also found that vacancies in some institutions where recruitment is subject to a stay order by the high court were included in the advertisement.

In a letter to the director of secondary education, a copy of which is with HT, commission deputy secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh has sought verification of the current status of all advertised vacancies. The department has been asked to submit reports confirming the available vacancies, recommend cancellation of posts found to be invalid and provide fresh vacancies against those proposed to be cancelled, he said.

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The commission has urged the department to furnish the information at the earliest so that candidates do not face legal hurdles after the completion of the selection process.

The discrepancies have raised questions over the functioning of district-level officials and the secondary education department for forwarding outdated vacancy details despite instructions to verify and update the records.

More than 75,000 candidates have applied for the 2,647 posts on offer at present as part of the recruitment process. The written examination is proposed to be held on January 7, making the verification exercise particularly significant for the recruitment process.

CAPTION: The Prayagraj-headquartered Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission. HT file photo