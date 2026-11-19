Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh's first Forestry and Horticulture University, whose foundation stone was laid here by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, will impart specialised education in agroforestry, develop new crop varieties and provide training to forest officials and farmers.

UP's first forestry, horticulture university to come up in Gorakhpur: CM

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"The university, coming up on 125 acres at a cost of over ₹491 crore in Campierganj, will offer BSc, MSc and PhD courses and undertake research in forestry, horticulture and agriculture-related fields," Adityanath said.

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"The institution would not be limited to awarding degrees but would also emerge as a centre of excellence for training forest officials and promoting scientific research," he said.

Students graduating from the university would be able to pursue careers as forest guards, foresters, forest rangers, assistant conservators of forests, deputy conservators of forests and divisional forest officers, besides joining government services through recruitment examinations, he said.

"The university should also have well-equipped laboratories and undertake research in tissue culture to promote agroforestry," the chief minister said.

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{{^usCountry}} Adityanath said the institution would help farmers adopt modern agricultural and horticultural techniques, develop better seeds and improve their incomes through diversification of crops. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adityanath said the institution would help farmers adopt modern agricultural and horticultural techniques, develop better seeds and improve their incomes through diversification of crops. {{/usCountry}}

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He said farmers cultivating crops could also grow timber trees such as teak, sheesham, poplar, eucalyptus and babool along the boundaries of their fields, providing them an additional source of income.

The chief minister said he would soon bring amendments to simplify permissions for farmers to cut trees planted by them on their land, with verification, so that they could earn from the produce without unnecessary procedural hurdles.

"The university will also work on developing improved varieties and providing quality planting material for horticultural crops, including banana, potato, ginger, turmeric, amla and mango," he said.

Referring to banana cultivation in the region, Adityanath said farmers in Campierganj had pioneered the crop in eastern Uttar Pradesh, but its cultivation had subsequently declined in the area.

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"With tissue culture technology, banana planting material could be brought and cultivated locally," he said, adding that the university would help promote the technology and horticultural cultivation in the region.

He said the institution would also promote organic vegetable cultivation, for which there was a growing market in Gorakhpur and Lucknow.

The university would help generate employment for youths, promote entrepreneurship and strengthen agro-based industries, besides contributing to environmental conservation, Adityanath said.

He said classes would begin from the next academic session, initially at another location, while construction of the university campus would be completed within a stipulated timeframe.

The chief minister said the institution was part of efforts to strengthen infrastructure and education in eastern Uttar Pradesh, along with projects such as a four-lane road between Gorakhpur and Sonauli, colleges, a stadium and flood-protection works.

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Adityanath also announced that farmers who suffered crop losses due to recent excessive rainfall and hailstorms would receive compensation as well as an additional package from the state government.

The foundation stone laying ceremony was part of development projects worth over ₹792 crore being launched for the Campierganj assembly constituency, he said.

Adityanath said the university would contribute to the vision of a developed UP and a developed India by strengthening education, research, environmental conservation and farmers' income.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.