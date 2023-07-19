Heritage Tree Adoption Scheme: U.P. govt to preserve, beautify 100-yr-old ‘heritage’ trees across all dists

LUCKNOW In an attempt to preserve the state’s cultural heritage, the Uttar Pradesh government will beautify 948 heritage trees in the state under the Heritage Tree Adoption Scheme, said a press statement from the state government on Wednesday. For representation only. (Sourced pic)

As many as 28 species of trees that are more than 100 years old have been designated as “heritage trees.” These trees are spread across the 75 districts of the state. There are a maximum of 99 heritage trees in Varanasi, followed by 53 in Prayagraj, 37 in Hardoi, 35 in Ghazipur, and 34 in Unnao. Similarly, Rae Bareli has 32 heritage trees, followed by Jhansi (30), Firozabad (29), Lakhimpur Kheri (27), Bareilly and Bahraich with 26 each, as well as 25 in Lucknow, and 24 in Jaunpur. These include 57 Pakad trees, 363 Banyan trees, and 422 Peepal species heritage trees.

“State government is raising awareness among the general public by conserving the endangered tree species and trees connected to mythological/historical events, special people, monuments, religious traditions, and beliefs. Guidelines have been issued for the selection and documentation of heritage trees by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change,” said the press statement.

Such 100-year-old trees, belonging to 28 species, and situated in non-forest areas (community land) have been designated as heritage trees by the Uttar Pradesh State Biodiversity Board. These include -- Aru, Arjuna, Mango, Tamarind, Kaim, Karil, Kusum, Khirni, Shami, Gamhar, Gular, Chitwan, Chilbil, Jamun, Neem, Adansonia, Pakad, Peepal, Peelu, Banyan, Mahua, Mahogany, Mysore Banyan, Sheesham, Sal, Semal, Haldu and Tumal. There are 363 trees of Banyan species and 422 trees of Peepal species.

In the heritage tree category, trees related to the spiritual and freedom movement have also been included. Mother trees of Dussehri and Langra mangoes in Lucknow and Varanasi, Bachan Imli in Fatehpur, Tamarind tree in Imlitala Temple complex in Mathura, Karil tree in Pratapgarh, Adansonia tree located in Barabanki, Pakad tree located in Hapur and Sant Kabir Nagar, Bodhi tree of Sarnath, Peepal tree of Ambedkar Nagar, famous as Baba Jharkhand and Peepal tree associated with freedom movement at Ordinance Cloth Factory Shahjahanpur are included as heritage trees.

Additionally, the Banyan tree located in NBRI Lucknow and Mahamaya Devi Temple Complex, Ghaziabad, associated with the first freedom struggle, are also included in the list.

