Dehradun, The Pantnagar airport in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district has received environmental clearance, paving the way to extend the runway from 1,372 metres to 3,000 metres, the state government said on Wednesday.

Uttarakhand: Pantnagar airport expansion gets environmental clearance

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The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority , chaired by the chief secretary, granted the clearance following recommendations by the State Level Expert Appraisal Committee , which reviewed the proposal on October 7 and November 3.

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Welcoming the approval, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described the expansion as a historic step for the Kumaon region, saying the longer runway would allow larger aircraft to operate and boost tourism, industry, and employment, besides facilitating disaster relief operations.

He said the project would not require the displacement of any families and assured that all environmental conditions would be strictly followed.

"We will work in coordination with the central government and the Airports Authority of India to ensure the project is completed within the stipulated timeframe," said Dhami.

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{{^usCountry}} The AAI has proposed expanding the runway, terminal building, apron, taxiways and associated infrastructure at an estimated cost of ₹375.33 crore. The project falls under Category B-1, Item 7 of the Environmental Impact Assessment Notification, 2006. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The AAI has proposed expanding the runway, terminal building, apron, taxiways and associated infrastructure at an estimated cost of ₹375.33 crore. The project falls under Category B-1, Item 7 of the Environmental Impact Assessment Notification, 2006. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the expansion, the airport's total area will be approximately 321.48 hectares, including 109.017 hectares of existing land and 212.46 hectares of additional non-forest land. Flat agricultural and open land will be used for aviation purposes.

The terminal building area will increase from 937 square metres to 9,437 square metres, including 8,500 square metres of new construction. Aircraft parking bays will go up from two to seven, while the number of taxiways and link taxiways will increase from one each to two each.

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The expanded airport will be equipped to handle 10.1 lakh passengers annually.

The state government said a key condition for the approval was that all work must adhere to the approved airport layout and the permissions granted by the competent aviation authorities.

"All structures, lights, and cranes must remain within the prescribed height and obstacle-limitation limits. Construction activities near operational runways, taxiways, and aprons must comply with established safety protocols," the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.