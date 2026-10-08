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Vegetable prices soar 100% in Lucknow as mandi arrivals drop 50%

Mandi officials warn that this sustained shortage will likely prevent prices from fully normalising for at least another 15 days.

Published on: Oct 8, 2026, 07:56:20 IST
By Godhooli Sharma
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Lucknow

People buy vegetables (File)
People buy vegetables (File)

Recent heavy rainfall and flood-like conditions in Lucknow and surrounding areas have devastated local green vegetable crops, severely disrupting supply chains. According to Najmuddin Raini, president of the Bharatiya Kisan and Arhati Welfare Association at Dubagga Phal Sabzi Mandi, and Satya Prakash Tripathi, senior agricultural marketing inspector at Naveen Galla Mandi on Sitapur Road, arrivals of local produce at city mandis have plummeted by up to 50 percent.

While efforts to source vegetables from neighbouring districts have slightly improved availability, a 30 percent stock deficit persists compared to normal levels. Mandi officials warn that this sustained shortage will likely prevent prices from fully normalising for at least another 15 days.

Local retailers, such as Ibrar from Narhi, note that this volatility in the wholesale market is placing a heavy burden on consumers.

Price trends show that bottle gourd which was selling at 10 to 15 per kg in mandi two weeks ago, reached 35 to 40 last week during peak rainfall and has now come down to 20 to 25 per kg. In the retail market, bottle gourd was 25 to 30 two weeks ago, jumped to 70 to 80 last week and is now selling at 40 to 50 per kg.

In the case of capsicum, wholesale prices climbed from 25–30/kg to 45–50/kg before settling at 35–40/kg. Retail prices increased from 50–60/kg to a peak of 90–100/kg, and are now trading at 70–80/kg.

Wholesale prices of lemon rose from 100–120/kg to 150/kg, but have now dropped to 80/kg due to improved arrivals. Retail prices peaked at 300/kg last week, down from 200–240/kg two weeks ago, and have now decreased to 160/kg.

Satya Prakash Tripathi noted that the local agricultural belt is currently failing to meet the demand for core staples. “We are sourcing essential items like tomatoes, onions, coriander, and green chilies from distant states,” Tripathi said, explaining why prices for these staples have remained volatile despite some market adjustments.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Godhooli Sharma

Godhooli Sharma is working as Senior Content Creator and is based in Lucknow. She majorly covers Education and Science beats alongside cultural and human-interest stories. If not in office, she can be found wandering in quest of news stories - driving from one end of the city to another until dusk just to file the stories in time. She has over four years of experience in the field of journalism and was previously with The Times of India. A fast learner, hard worker and multitasker who rises up with the zeal to get on a whole new expedition of learning. She goes by believing that coming into this profession was by her choice and not by chance - generally considered the other way around for journalists. Outside of journalism, she is engaged in creative pursuits, including photography, painting, bird-watching and travel. Being a creative person inside out, she believes in pulling out some soft stories that can bring cheer to society. Her reporting frequently features stories on scientific innovations, academic issues across Lucknow University and local schools, student achievements under adverse circumstances, and local cultural affairs like the city's theatre scene. Born and raised in Indore, she completed his intermediate and later her higher education from Isabella Thoburn College and Lucknow University respectively.

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