Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday asked why a Guru Nanak Bhavan cannot be built in the state if it could have a Haj House.

Why can't there be Guru Nanak Bhavan if Bengal can have Haj House: CM more less

Adhikari said his government would support the construction of a community hall for the Sikh community.

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Speaking at an event commemorating Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary at Dankuni Gurdwara in Hooghly district, Adhikari said the pending proposal for a community hall within the gurdwara campus will be taken up with government support.

"I had committed to this last year when I was not the chief minister, and had offered help in my personal capacity. Now I will help officially," he said.

Adhikari said he has asked the gurdwara committee to prepare a proposal for the community hall.

"If Bengal can have a Haj House, why can't a bhavan be built in the name of Guru Nanak?" he said.

Adhikari praised the Sikh community's tradition of 'seva' and 'langar'.

He said the community had also been requested to run a seva camp for the Gangasagar Mela facility at Dankuni.

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{{^usCountry}} The CM said the community had always welcomed him with affection, irrespective of his party, post, administrative powers or financial strength. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM said the community had always welcomed him with affection, irrespective of his party, post, administrative powers or financial strength. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier in the day, Adhikari extended his greetings to people on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti and said the first Sikh Guru's wisdom inspires people to build a harmonious and just society.

Adhikari, in a social media post, urged people to remember and follow the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev.

"He illuminated the world with his messages of truth, compassion, humility, equality and selfless service to humanity. His wisdom continues to inspire us to build a harmonious and just society," the chief minister said.

Adhikari also prayed that the divine grace of Guru Nanak Dev bring peace, prosperity and happiness into people's lives.

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