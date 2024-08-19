Woman abducted at gunpoint, video goes viral

A woman was allegedly abducted at gunpoint by her husband and in-laws at Pure Gobrai village under Handia police station of the trans-Ganga area on Saturday evening. The video of the incident went viral on social media in which the woman could be seen being dragged away by a man holding a rifle while others were scaring away the woman’s kin with sticks. An FIR has been registered in this connection and teams have been constituted to trace the woman and arrest the accused, police officials said. (Pic for representation)

In his complaint given to police, woman’s brother Sunil Kumar Soni said on Saturday that the in-laws of his sister Sushma Devi reached his house in three SUVs accompanied by persons armed with rifles and other weapons. The accused caught his siter by her hair and dragged her towards their vehicles. The family members and villagers tried to rescue Sushma, but the accused assaulted them and issued threats. Sunil claimed that his sister’s husband and in-laws often used to harass and assault her.

ACP Pankaj Lavania said that Sushma was married to Mukesh Seth of Aurai in Bhadohi. She had returned to her parents’ home after a tiff with her husband only two days back.

DCP trans-Ganga Abhishek Bhartiya said multiple teams have been formed to trace and arrest the culprits.