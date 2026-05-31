Woman found dead near Bamboo grove in Kaushambi; murder probe launched

: A 45-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances near a bamboo grove in Kaushambi district on Friday night. Police registered a murder case and formed special teams to investigate the incident. DSP (Chail) Abhishek Singh said police were examining all possible angles and awaiting the post-mortem findings. (For representation only)

The woman, identified as Manita Devi, was a resident of Khijirpur Kalai alias Imligaon village in the Sarai Akil area. According to police, she left home around 8 pm to take dinner to her husband, Dashrath Lal, who was staying overnight at a cattle shelter about one kilometre away.

When she neither reached the shelter nor returned home, her family became worried and started searching for her. During the search, villagers found her body lying near a bamboo grove along the route to the cattle shelter.

The discovery caused panic in the village, and local residents gathered at the spot. Police, along with a forensic team, reached the scene and began an investigation. The body was later sent for a post-mortem examination.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s husband, police registered a murder case against unidentified persons. No one has been named in the FIR so far.

Investigators said the family suspects foul play but has not reported any known dispute or enmity. Police also noted that no visible injury marks were found on the body, making the post-mortem report important in determining the cause of death.

DSP (Chail) Abhishek Singh said police were examining all possible angles and awaiting the post-mortem findings.

Kaushambi superintendent of police Satyanarayan Prajapat has formed three special teams to investigate the case. Police continued inquiries in the village on Saturday, while some residents claimed that a few suspects had been detained for questioning.

Additional superintendent of police Amita Singh said a murder case had been registered against unidentified persons and that efforts were underway to solve the case at the earliest. Police said further action would be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report examination and other evidence collected during the investigation.