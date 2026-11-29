New Delhi

Police said the motive behind the murder was a personal dispute and a couple from Haryana was arrested. The accused were identified as Amit, 36, who works as a driver and is a resident of Sonepat, and his wife, Suman,36. (Representative photo) more less

A 44-year-old woman was found dead, with her throat slit, on the ground floor of her residence in Rajiv Nagar in northwest Delhi’s Begampur on Friday morning, police said on Saturday, adding that the accused in the case have been arrested.

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Police said the motive behind the murder was a personal dispute and a couple from Haryana was arrested. The accused were identified as Amit, 36, who works as a driver and is a resident of Sonepat, and his wife, Suman,36. They were traced on the basis of forensic examination, technical surveillance and human intelligence.

Police identified the woman as Rekha, a homemaker. A knife was also found near the body, police said. “The murder was allegedly committed on account of previous disagreements and differences between the deceased and the accused persons regarding the property that had given rise to animosity and strained relations,” said deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Shahshank Jaiswal.

According to an investigator, the accused reportedly killed the woman to save the marriage of their relative, who lives with her husband in Delhi’s Rohini. The relative often had domestic issues with her husband and she held the 44-year-old woman the reason for her troubled married life.

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{{^usCountry}} “The relative told Amit and his wife Suman about her problems and they promised to solve her problem. The couple planned to kill the woman and came to Delhi from Sonepat around 5.30am on Friday,” the investigator said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The relative told Amit and his wife Suman about her problems and they promised to solve her problem. The couple planned to kill the woman and came to Delhi from Sonepat around 5.30am on Friday,” the investigator said. {{/usCountry}}

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The officer said that the couple waited for the woman’s husband and daughter to leave the house. Around 9.30am, after the two left, the couple knocked at Rekha’s main gate.

“As she opened the gate, they pushed her inside, slit her throat and fled. The two were wearing masks while entering and exiting the house. Their presence was confirmed by CCTV footage. Further technical investigation led to their arrest from Sonepat on Saturday,” said the officer, adding that the role of the couple’s relative is being probed.

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According to the version of events shared by the police, the woman’s daughter was attempting to speak to her mother, but despite repeated calls, she did not get an answer since the morning. She then called her brother, who lives on the first floor of the same house, who found their mother in a pool of blood and raised the alarm around noon.

Police said Rekhan lived with her husband, who works in a private company, a son and a daughter, who works in a private company in Gurugram, at house. Another daughter is reportedly studying in a foreign country.