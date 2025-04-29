Menu Explore
Yeida cancels 16 industrial plot allotments over irregularities in Sec 29, 33

ByVinod Rajput, Greater Noida
Apr 29, 2025 09:58 AM IST

The probe revealed that multiple members from the same families secured more than one plot by creating separate companies, violating scheme guidelines

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Monday cancelled the allotment of 16 industrial plots after an inquiry found irregularities in the Industrial and Toy Park plot scheme in Sectors 29 and 33.

The cancelled plots will now be included in a new industrial scheme set to be launched this week, offering 81 plots below 8,000 sqm and 20 larger plots. (HT archives)
The cancelled plots will now be included in a new industrial scheme set to be launched this week, offering 81 plots below 8,000 sqm and 20 larger plots. (HT archives)

The probe revealed that multiple members from the same families secured more than one plot by creating separate companies, violating scheme guidelines. “In multiple cases, husbands, wives, and sons created multiple companies to obtain allotments,” said Arun Vir Singh, YEIDA chief executive officer.

Launched in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, the scheme offered 855 plots — 712 in Sector 29 for the Industrial Park and 143 in Sector 33 for the Toy Park. YEIDA received 2,785 applications, of which 2,290 were found eligible. The plot draw was held on October 9, 2020, resulting in 700 successful applicants.

Complaints of multiple allotments within the same family surfaced immediately after the draw. Scrutiny revealed that some applicants lacked required documents but were included in the draw based on verbal instructions, Singh said.

To address this, allotment letters stipulated that only one allotment per family — defined as spouse and dependents — would be permitted, with any violation leading to cancellation, officials said. A committee under the additional CEO investigated 43 allotments. Legal opinions were sought from a senior advocate and a law firm, confirming that 28 allotments belonged to 10 families. Of these, 16 allotments were found in violation and have now been cancelled, officials added.

“Yeida will refund the deposited amount to the affected allottees after deducting 20%,” Singh said.

The cancelled plots will now be included in a new industrial scheme set to be launched this week, offering 81 plots below 8,000 sqm and 20 larger plots.

