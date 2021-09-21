5 killed, 1 injured in road accident in Bihar’s Araria district

All the 5 passengers of a car were killed after it crashed in a roadside ditch near Dala village in Bihar’s Araria district early on Tuesday when the car’s driver lost control. The driver, the only survivor, is undergoing treatment in a private hospital for critical injuries, police said.

The deceased, aged between 20-35 years, were returning from a fair when the accident took place about 40 km from Araria district headquarters. They were identified as Kalanand Mandal of Loukhra village, Sunil Kardar of Gerari village, Sunil Mandal of Majhwa village, Dhananjay Sah and Navin Sah, both of Chouri village. Sonu Yadav, the driver is said to be critical and under treatment at Araria district hospital

The locals said they tried to pull the passengers out from the ditch but all five had died by then. “We rushed to the site soon after we heard about the accident but it was too late” locals said, adding, “We however rushed them to Palasi primary health centre (PHC), where the doctors declared them dead.”

Later, police reached the site and sent the bodies to Araria district hospital for post-mortem. Palasi police station’s station house officer (SHO) Shiv Pujan Kumar said, “The accident took place after the driver lost control over the vehicle in a sharp turn.” He added that it was possible that the driver momentarily dozed off at the wheel.”

About a month ago, five people were killed and six injured when a truck and auto collided on Araria-Purnia road in Araria district.