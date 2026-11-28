Patna, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday urged DAV institutions to open schools in all police lines across the state to provide quality education to children of police personnel.

Bihar CM urges DAV institutions to open schools in all police lines in state more less

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Inaugurating the three-day 8th DAV United Festival 2026 at Bapu Sabhagar here, the chief minister said the state government was working to strengthen educational infrastructure and ensure that students did not have to move outside Bihar for quality higher and technical education.

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He said the government aims to start 'Vikramshila University' in Bhagalpur within the next year, adding that issues related to its establishment have been resolved.

Choudhary said Bihar has established 211 new degree colleges in one go, taking the total number of such institutions in the state to 483.

The government had also ensured the availability of teachers in these colleges, he added.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office here, he said around 700 Saraswati Vidya Niketan model schools have been established across the state, including in all 534 blocks, benefiting nearly 4.5 lakh students.

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the government's focus on higher education, he said the Student Credit Card Scheme was providing nearly ₹18,000 crore for students' education. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the government's focus on higher education, he said the Student Credit Card Scheme was providing nearly ₹18,000 crore for students' education. {{/usCountry}}

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The chief minister said Bihar's young population was a major asset, with around 62 per cent of its people below 29 years of age.

Providing them better educational opportunities is a priority of the government, he added.

He also highlighted the state's infrastructure and industrial growth, claiming that Bihar was registering an annual growth rate of 15 per cent in industry, with around 9,000-10,000 new companies being established every year.

The festival, being held from November 28 to 30 under the theme 'celebrating unity', aims to provide a platform for students to showcase their talent, creativity and cultural values.

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Deputy Chief Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav and several other dignitaries attended the event.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.