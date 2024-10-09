Bihar: Eight Buddhist monks injured in road accident

Around eight Buddhist monks were injured when a highway truck rammed into their private tempo traveller near Salempur village in Bihar’s Jehanabad district on Wednesday around 7.30am on the Patna-Gaya NH83. Representational image.

All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and three of them were referred to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). The police said the speeding truck hit the passenger vehicle from behind, causing it to turn turtle and fall into a ditch.

Eyewitnesses said the truck driver was trying to overtake the traveller but lost control. The truck driver later fled from the scene.

According to tourist guide Shiv Shankar Kumar, who were accompanying the monks, 23 people from Vietnam, Myanmar and the US were on their way to Bodh Gaya from Nepal via Patna when the accident took place.

Dr BK Sahi of the Jehanabad local hospital told reporters three of the injured passengers were referred to PMCH after they were administered first-aid.

Kadauna police station SHO Nand Kumar said all the tourists are out of danger, and an investigation is on.

“We have registered an FIR for rash and negligent driving. We have obtained the vehicle’s registration number and are actively investigating to trace both the vehicle and the driver who fled the scene,” the SHO said.