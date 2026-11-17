Patna, A Bihar government committee on Tuesday directed civic and police authorities to strictly enforce the ban on laser and high-intensity lights, remove open-air meat and fish stalls from the vicinity of Patna airport and intensify sanitation drives around the premises to minimise the risk of bird strikes and ensure safe flight operations.

Bihar govt asks officials to remove meat stalls from Patna airport vicinity to prevent bird strikes

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The Jayprakash Narayan International Airport Environment Management Committee, headed by Patna Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Kumar, held a meeting during the day, when he asked officials to ensure time-bound compliance with all directives concerning environmental management and aviation safety in areas surrounding the airport.

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"Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Kumar directed officials to sensitise marriage hall and event venue operators about the restrictions imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita on laser lights, high-intensity lights and DJ systems in designated airport zones. Police station in-charges were asked to ensure strict enforcement and initiate action against violators," an official statement said.

"Municipal authorities were directed to remove open-air meat and fish stalls, particularly along Gardanibagh Main Road and near Chitkohra Roundabout, as discarded waste attracts birds and increases the risk of bird strikes. Regular enforcement drives and monitoring have also been ordered," the statement said.

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{{^usCountry}} The committee reviewed waste disposal within a 10-km radius of the airport and directed officials to relocate the garbage dumping station at Gardanibagh. Regular cleaning along the airport-Phulwari railway station stretch was also ordered. Officials were also asked to review the situation periodically. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The committee reviewed waste disposal within a 10-km radius of the airport and directed officials to relocate the garbage dumping station at Gardanibagh. Regular cleaning along the airport-Phulwari railway station stretch was also ordered. Officials were also asked to review the situation periodically. {{/usCountry}}

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Anyone found setting up such stalls again after their removal would be identified and they would face necessary legal action, including execution of bonds under the relevant provisions of the BNSS, it said.

The commissioner further directed the municipal corporation to strengthen stray dog management, the Bihar State Road Development Corporation to complete the remaining work of covering the serpentine drain, and the Forest Department to remove dry palm trees from identified areas around the airport.

The commissioner stressed coordinated action by all departments to maintain a clean and safe environment around the airport.

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Airports authority officials, Patna Municipal commissioner Yashpal Meena and other departmental representatives attended the meeting.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.