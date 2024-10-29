Bihar: Seven-year-old boy abducted from school bus in Madhepura; probe on

Five bike-borne criminals abducted the seven-year-old son of a businessman at gunpoint from his school bus in Bihar’s Madhepura on Tuesday morning. Representational image.

The other children in the school bus have allegedly identified one of the criminals and the police have launched a massive manhunt to trace the child.

“The bus of a private institute in Alamnagar was on the way to the school with 40 children. When it reached near the Karma Chowk, five criminals on two bikes forced the driver to stop the bus and forcibly took away the child,” investigating officials said.

The child, a student of upper kindergarten, is the son of Rakesh Sah, a local businessman and resident of Fulaut.

“My son as usual left for school around 6.30am and within half an hour I was informed about the incident. We rushed to the site and the other children in the bus claimed to have identified one of the kidnappers as his neighbour Raja Kumar,” Sah said.

“We have no enmity with the family,” the father claimed, though he did not rule out the possibility of a ransom call.

Sah has lodged an FIR with the Puraini police station.

“We are probing the incident from all possible angles and our prime focus is the safe return of the child,” police inspector Vasudev Roy said.