The state government has decided to dissolve the Bihar Bhoodan Yagya Committee, the body set up in the wake of Vinoba Bhave’s historic land-gift movement, and ordered a thorough probe into the allotment of land collected under the Bhoodan Andolan. Revenue and land reforms minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal announced the decision at a press conference here on Wednesday, expressing strong apprehension that “there could be major irregularities” in the way the donated land was distributed over the decades.

During the movement started by Acharya Vinoba Bhave, around 6.48 lakh acres of land was donated across Bihar. (HT File)

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Jaiswal said the committee, which once received nearly 6.48 lakh acres from zamindars and former rulers on Vinoba Bhave’s call, had confirmed only about 3.46 lakh acres. Of this, roughly 2.42 lakh acres were distributed through its district branches to landless and needy families as well as for government purposes. About 6,235 acres remain available for immediate distribution. The minister said the government suspects that in many cases the land may not have gone to genuine beneficiaries or for the intended public use. An inquiry will now examine who currently occupies these parcels and whether the allotments were made to the genuinely needy or for legitimate government work.

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Alongside this decision, the department has moved to strengthen the ongoing special land survey. Jaiswal announced that requisitions for 3,310 posts — 96 assistant settlement officers, 414 kanungos, 2,609 ameens and 191 clerks — have already been sent to the concerned recruitment agency. An advertisement is expected in newspapers within the next two days. The minister indicated that another 2,000 vacancies are likely to be added, taking the total recruitment closer to 5,000. The advertisement itself will mention that further posts may be included.

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{{^usCountry}} The large-scale hiring is aimed at completing the special survey at the earliest. Chief minister Samrat Choudhary has repeatedly directed that the survey be accelerated so that every landholder receives a passbook and long-pending disputes can be settled. “Until the survey is completed, land disputes in Bihar will not end,” Jaiswal said. “Once people get their land passbooks, disputes will decline and so will related crime.” The department hopes to have the newly recruited staff join by January so that fieldwork can pick up pace. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The large-scale hiring is aimed at completing the special survey at the earliest. Chief minister Samrat Choudhary has repeatedly directed that the survey be accelerated so that every landholder receives a passbook and long-pending disputes can be settled. “Until the survey is completed, land disputes in Bihar will not end,” Jaiswal said. “Once people get their land passbooks, disputes will decline and so will related crime.” The department hopes to have the newly recruited staff join by January so that fieldwork can pick up pace. {{/usCountry}}

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In a related administrative reform, the revenue department will create a dedicated land-acquisition cell with about 328 permanent posts. Cabinet approval for the posts has already been received. The minister explained that delays in land acquisition for roads, railways, airports, government offices and security force establishments have been pushing up project costs and holding up development works. A separate cell and directorate, he said, would help remove these bottlenecks.