Buxar hooch tragedy: SHO among three cops suspended
Buxar hooch tragedy: SHO among three cops suspended

Three policemen, including station house officer (SHO) of a police station, have been suspended in Bihar’s Buxar district in connection with the suspected hooch tragedy on Wednesday that left six people dead, including a teacher, superintendent of police Niraj Kumar Singh said on Friday.
Police at a site where at least six people died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Buxar. (ANI)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 09:59 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar and Prashant Ranjan, Patna/buxar

Those suspended are: Manoranjan Rai, SHO of Morar police station, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajiv Kumar posted with the same police station, and Harinarayan Yadav, police chowkidar of Amsari village where the tragedy took place.

“Four persons have been arrested so far and they would be produced before the court on Saturday,” the SP said.

“The viscera of five deceased has been preserved and sent for forensic test,” he said.

Liquor is prohibited in Bihar since April 2016.

