Thursday, Feb 06, 2025
Former JD(U) MLA Anant Singh denied bail in firing case

ByMukesh Kumar Mishra
Feb 06, 2025 02:57 PM IST

Anant Singh had filed a regular bail plea in court on January 30, and the court had demanded the case diary from the police.

An MP/MLA court of the special judicial magistrate on Thursday refused to grant regular bail to former MLA and Janata Dal (United) leader Anant Singh in connection with a case of firing that took place on January 22 in Nauranga Jalalpur area of Panchmahal police station area of Mokama.

Former Bihar MLA Anant Singh surrenders before a court in Barh, Patna on January 24 this year. (PTI Photo)
Former Bihar MLA Anant Singh surrenders before a court in Barh, Patna on January 24 this year. (PTI Photo)

“We will now move to session court for bail,” Sunil Kumar Singh, the ex-MLA’s advocate, said.

Anant Singh had filed a regular bail plea in court on January 30, and the court had demanded the case diary from the police and subsequently reserved the order on February 5.

On January 22, the ex-MLA and members of the Sonu-Monu gang in Nauranga-Jalalpur village were engaged in heavy firing and the dispute escalated after the gang were locked up in a house. A supporter of Anant Singh was shot in the incident.

The police had registered four FIRs, including against Anant Singh and Sonu-Monu. The police filed another FIR against Singh and his supporters for obstruction of duty. The JD(U) leader surrendered on January 24.

