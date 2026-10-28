The road construction department (RCD) plans to conduct a feasibility study of building an underground network of roads in the capital city. The initial phase will assess the viability of subterranean routes connecting key junctions, including R-block to Kankarbagh and Dak Bungalow Chauraha to Patna Women’s College.

Govt to study feasibility of subterranean road network in Patna; AI policy gets cabinet nod

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This is among 43 proposals approved by the state cabinet at its meeting chaired by chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday. Additional chief secretary, cabinet, Arvind Chaudhary said that the idea of the study is to assess the feasibility of building an underground road network so that the congestion on the existing roads could be reduced.

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The cabinet also gave its go ahead to the science and technology department’s artificial intelligence policy, which seeks to develop Bihar as a leading centre of AI-driven governance, innovation and economic growth. The policy is aimed at attracting investments of AI companies, global capability centres and startups in the sector.

The water resources department’s (WRD) proposal for scientific study of the flood-prone stretches of the Kosi, Gandak and Sone rivers got the cabinet clearance. Under the proposal, the WRD would sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee to carry out the study at the cost of ₹1.99. The exercise is expected to guide more precise land-use planning and reduce loss of life and property.

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{{^usCountry}} The cabinet gave its nod to the urban development department’s proposal to expand the Sonepur planning area and lift the ban on land purchase and sale inside the proposed greenfield satellite township. Once the detailed development plan is notified, any construction or land development will have to strictly follow the prescribed land-use and development control regulations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cabinet gave its nod to the urban development department’s proposal to expand the Sonepur planning area and lift the ban on land purchase and sale inside the proposed greenfield satellite township. Once the detailed development plan is notified, any construction or land development will have to strictly follow the prescribed land-use and development control regulations. {{/usCountry}}

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Sonepur is already earmarked for a greenfield international airport, film city, educational institutions and other major projects. Officials said the expanded planning boundary and the lifting of the transaction freeze will allow orderly development rather than unregulated speculation.

About 266-acre premises of a closed sugar mill in Muzaffarpur’s Motipur will be put to dual use. Of the total, about 115 acres will have a new sugar mill, while the remaining plot will be transferred to the industries department for industrial development under the Saat Nischay-3 programme “Samriddh Udyog-Sashakt Bihar.” Given agrarian nature of Motipur area, the government expects setting up agri-processing, food units, warehousing and logistics on the remaining plot.

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Over the next three years, the state energy department would invest a sum of ₹11,096.55 crore — ₹6,066 crore for North Bihar Power Distribution Company and ₹5,030.55 crore for South Bihar — to strengthen low transmission (LT) networks and enhance the transformers’ capabilities. The transmission network is being strengthened to handle the peak power demand, which has jumped to 9,475 MW this year, vis-a-vis 1,802 MW in 2012. An additional ₹33.44 crore has been sanctioned for setting up 200-MVA transformers at the Darbhanga and Khagaul grid substations.

The cabinet okayed the RCD’s proposal for roping in consultants to execute three road projects, Vishwamitra Path (from Maner to Buxar via Ara), Ganga Ambika Path (Bidupur-Dighwara known as North Ganga Path) and Narayani Path (Darihara-Dumaria Ghat). For the purpose, the department would appoint transactional advisors at the cost of ₹37.10 crore to prepare the detailed project reports, get environmental and other clearances.

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The cabinet gave post-facto approval to the Bihar MSME Policy 2026, which sets an ambitious target of turning one crore families into entrepreneurs and creating one crore direct and indirect jobs over five years. MSME centres will be set up in all 38 districts, each district will get an industrial cluster, and the state’s credit-deposit ratio is to be pushed towards 75 per cent. Marketing support will come through Bihar Mart and MSME Mandapam.

To strengthen law-and-order machinery, new posts of city superintendent of police were created for Motihari, Purnia and Saran, along with a larger package of 12 posts. The economic offences unit received 143 additional posts for regional expansion. Posts of sub-divisional police officers in Bhagalpur were reorganised, and the general administration department was allowed 120 need-based posts across various grades of the state administrative service