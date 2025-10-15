JD(U) releases first list of 57 candidates for Bihar assembly election

PATNA: The Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Wednesday released the first list of 57 candidates for the Bihar assembly elections, a day after the party’s nominees started filing their nominations and the symbols were also distributed to nearly a dozen candidates. JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal stages a protest outside Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's residence, demanding an election ticket for Gopalpur constituency, in Patna on Tuesday. (ANI)

“The candidates’ names have been released after approval of JD-U president Nitish Kumar,” said the list at the very beginning, issued by party state general secretary and headquarters in-charge (establishment) Chandan Kumar Singh.

The list includes some new faces on seats swapped with the BJP and LJP while retaining the sitting members and present ministers. The list has kept into account the social equation, with focus on Lav-Kush and extremely backward classes.

There are 10 seats for Scheduled Caste candidates and four for women . An important aspect of the ticket distribution is 27 new faces, while 19 previous winners have been retained. There are also 11 candidates who lost last time in JD-U’s worst ever performance but have managed to find favour.

The first list, however, does not feature any Muslim candidate. However, party leaders said that the second list would also come out within a day or two.

The list included the names of Bihar ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary (Shravan Kumar), Ratnesh Sada (Sonebarsa). Madan Sahni (Bahadurour), Maheshwar Hazari (Kalyanpur), Shrawan Kumar (Nalanda) and Sunil Kumar (Bhore).

Former ministers Harinarayan Singh (Harnaut), Shyam Razak (Phulwarisharif -R), and Narendra Narayan Yadav (Alamnagar) have also been fielded, though the name of senior JD-U minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, who filed his nomination from Supaul on Tuesday, is not there in the first list.

LJP-R was said to be eying Sonbarsa, Morwa, Ekma and Rajgir, but JD-U has gone ahead with its candidates on those seats. LJP-R official list is yet to be released.

The new faces include Rahul Singh (Dumraon), Atirek Kumar (Kusheshwar Asthan), while JD-U managed to take the Matihani seat for Rajkumar Singh, who won on the LJP-R ticket in 2020 but later switched over to Nitish’s party.

JD-U working president Sanjay Jha dismissed speculations about dissension, terming it an attempt of a hapless opposition. “Chief minister Nitish Kumar will launch the poll campaign from Samastipur and Darbhanga on Thursday and that should be enough to silence the Doubting Thomases,” he said.

Jha said there was total clarity in the NDA and the JD-U. “No decision in the JD-U is possible without the knowledge and consent of Nitish Kumar. He is the face of NDA. But he is a democratic person, not autocratic. He believes in debate and discussion, but every party decision has his approval,” said Jha.

A senior JD-U leader said that JD-U being a key ally of the NDA had everything sorted out amicably with the BJP, including the seat swaps, but when so many seats have to be decided, there can always be some unease to some candidates.

“In the 2015 Bihar Legislative Assembly election, when JD(U) contested in an alliance with the RJD, both contested 101 seats each. The same number JD-U is contesting this time and everything is in the knowledge of the CM,” he added.

He said JD-U swapped some sitting seats with the BJP to accommodate key leaders. While it left its sitting Tarapur seat for BJP leader and deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, BJP’s sitting Kahalgaon seat is set to go to JD-U’s Shubhanand Mukesh, son of former Bihar Congress president Sadanand Singh, who had joined JD-U in 2021 after failing to retain the seat his father had represented eight times.

Similarly, there is also a likelihood of swap on the Karakat, Dinara, Sasaram, Barauli and Gopalganj seats to set the equation right and the final picture would be reflected in the second list.