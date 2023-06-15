Home / Cities / Patna News / 2 bikers enter Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s convoy during morning walk, detained

2 bikers enter Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s convoy during morning walk, detained

ByMukesh Kumar Mishra
Jun 15, 2023 10:35 AM IST

The chief minister himself jumped onto the footpath trying to save himself from any harm when two bikers entered his security cover.

In a major security breach, two bike-borne men were detained by the Patna police on Thursday after they entered into Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s convoy during his morning walk at Anne Marg.

The chief minister’s security took the bikers into their custody and are interrogating them. (Nitish Kumar | Twitter)
The chief minister’s security took the bikers into their custody and are interrogating them. (Nitish Kumar | Twitter)

“The chief minister himself jumped onto the footpath trying to save himself from any harm when two youths rashly driving their motorcycle entered into his security cover while he was taking a morning walk near Circular Road, the area where several politicians including former CM Rabri Devi live”, a police officer aware of the developments said.

Also Read: Man runs to PM’s convoy in K’taka, cops deny security breach. Watch

The chief minister’s security took the bikers into their custody and are interrogating them.

The CCTV footage of the area is being scanned and further investigations are underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nitish kumar patna police security breach convoy morning walk + 3 more
nitish kumar patna police security breach convoy morning walk + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out