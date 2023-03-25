Man runs to PM's convoy in K'taka, cops deny security breach. Watch

a youth jumped barricades and tried to run towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy in Davanagere in Karnataka.



The incident occurred when the prime minister was holding a roadshow in the city in the poll-bound state. A video shared by news agency ANI showed the youth being detained by the cops well in time.



However, the Karnataka Police said there was no security breach. “There was no breach in security as such of PM at Davangere today. It was an unsuccessful attempt. The man was caught immediately by myself and SPG at a safe distance. Appropriate action is being taken in this regard”, Alok Kumar, ADGP, Law & Order, Karnataka, was quoted by ANI as saying.



On January 12, a man reportedly broke through a barricade and ran towards PM Modi's convoy during a roadshow in Hubbali before being pulled away. The local police had denied there was a security breach in the PM's convoy.



In Davanagere, PM Modi addressed a poll rally wherein he urged the people to vote for the BJP to give it a full majority for a stable government. The prime minister hit out at the opposition Congress, accusing it of looking Karnataka as an ATM which filled the treasury of its leaders. The youth was detained by cops before he could come close to PM Modi's vehicle.(Twitter/ANI)

"Karnataka has seen a long period of opportunistic and selfish coalition governments. Karnataka has faced losses due to such governments. So, for fast-paced development of Karnataka, BJP's full majority, and stable government is needed," Modi said.

"Can we trust Congress that makes false promises? Should they be allowed to place a step inside Karnataka or should they be thrown out," he asked, adding that the people of Karnataka should be cautious and not give them an opportunity "to play their game".

During his poll rally, he even mentioned an incident wherein senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah allegedly slapped a party supporter who had come to meet him. The prime minister said, “Those who don't respect their own workers cannot be expected to respect other people.”

