Man breaches PM Modi's security in Karnataka's Hubballi, pulled away: Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome at Karnataka’s Hubballi where he will inaugurate the 26th National Youth Festival on Thursday evening. After arriving at Hubballi, PM Modi held a road show and his supporters welcomed him by showering with flowers.

In a viral video, a man tried to garland PM Modi while he was waving at the people from his convoy on the road and the person ran near the PM, breaching his security cover. The man was pulled away immediately by both PM’s security forces and local police personnel. However, the prime minister accepted the garland of his supporter. News agency ANI shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “A young man breaches security cover of PM Modi to give him a garland, pulled away by security personnel, during his roadshow in Hubballi.”

#WATCH | Karnataka: A young man breaches security cover of PM Modi to give him a garland, pulled away by security personnel, during his roadshow in Hubballi.



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/NRK22vn23S — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

As January 12 is observed as National Youth Day, PM Modi will also address the youth of the nation from this youth festival. More than 7,500 delegates from all over the country are expected to participate in this youth festival. The theme of this year’s National Youth Festival is ‘Viksit Yuva – Viksit Bharat’ and it will have discussions surrounding five topics covering diverse areas of work, industry and innovation, climate change, health and peace. A special Yogathan will also be conducted which is expected to mobilise around 10 lakh people to do Yoga and it is said to to be a key attraction in this 5-day youth fest.

