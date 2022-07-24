Nadda to lead road show in Patna on July 30 ahead of national executive of frontal leaders

PATNA: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will lead a roadshow in Patna ahead of the two-day national executive meet on July 30, said state co-in-charge of the party , adding that union home minister Amit Shah will attend the valedictory session of the event the next day.

According to the state co-in-charge of the party Harish Dwivedi, the roadshow will be conducted from Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar’s statue near Patna high court to Jayaprakash Narayan’s statue near Gandhi Maidan.

Dwivedi said that it will be for the first time that Bihar is going to host the national executive meeting of all seven frontal organisations of the BJP. “Leaders of the youth, farmer, women, backward, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and minority wings from across the country would gather in the event and deliberate on the strategies to further the party’s base in the country,” he said.

The state BJP co-in-charge said that carrying on the experiments tried after the national executive meeting of the party in Hyderabad, senior leaders of the frontal organisations and the party would go to 200 assembly constituencies and stay there to apprise the people about the achievements of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Nitish Kumar-led dispensation in Bihar. “The party headquarter has identified the constituencies in Bihar, where it lacked in convincing the people about its ideology and advancement that the country has achieved during the Narendra Modi-led regime,” said Dwivedi.

State BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said that Nadda would listen to PM Modi’s popular radio show, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, at the state party headquarters along with other workers on July 31 and hold talks with the leaders of all 45 district units. “The national president will also inaugurate the newly built party offices at 16 district headquarters,” said Jaiswal.

