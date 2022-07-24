Nadda to lead road show in Patna on July 30 ahead of national executive of frontal leaders
PATNA: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will lead a roadshow in Patna ahead of the two-day national executive meet on July 30, said state co-in-charge of the party , adding that union home minister Amit Shah will attend the valedictory session of the event the next day.
According to the state co-in-charge of the party Harish Dwivedi, the roadshow will be conducted from Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar’s statue near Patna high court to Jayaprakash Narayan’s statue near Gandhi Maidan.
Dwivedi said that it will be for the first time that Bihar is going to host the national executive meeting of all seven frontal organisations of the BJP. “Leaders of the youth, farmer, women, backward, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and minority wings from across the country would gather in the event and deliberate on the strategies to further the party’s base in the country,” he said.
The state BJP co-in-charge said that carrying on the experiments tried after the national executive meeting of the party in Hyderabad, senior leaders of the frontal organisations and the party would go to 200 assembly constituencies and stay there to apprise the people about the achievements of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Nitish Kumar-led dispensation in Bihar. “The party headquarter has identified the constituencies in Bihar, where it lacked in convincing the people about its ideology and advancement that the country has achieved during the Narendra Modi-led regime,” said Dwivedi.
State BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said that Nadda would listen to PM Modi’s popular radio show, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, at the state party headquarters along with other workers on July 31 and hold talks with the leaders of all 45 district units. “The national president will also inaugurate the newly built party offices at 16 district headquarters,” said Jaiswal.
-
Edu Deptt ‘no’ to practice of stopping teachers’ salary after HC stand
Additional chief secretary (education) Deepak Kumar Singh also referred to a similar letter issued in June 2015. Soon after the Nitish government came to power in 2005, the then principal secretary (education) late MM Jha also issued a letter asking officials to refrain from stopping the salary of teachers. A teacher working since April 2018 had moved to the HC after his salary was withheld “without any reason”.
-
Five killed after blast at firecracker manufacturing unit in Chapra
A child among five people were killed, while two others sustained burn injuries after an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory at Khodaibagh village in Bihar's Saran district on Sunday, said police. According to police, the blast took place at a three storey building at around 10 am. “The explosion was so strong that its sound was heard from about two-three kilometers. After the blast, the building was completely demolished,” police said.
-
Accused of witchcraft, man missing after being thrown into river; 3 held
A man was abducted and thrown into a river in Nagpur allegedly by three persons who suspected Dhamgaye was indulging in black magic, a police official said on Sunday. "On July 21, they abducted and assaulted him. They then threw him in a river in Parseoni. We are yet to trace him. Jhalke, Zade and Shewte have been arrested," he added.
-
HC rejects Mukhtar Ansari’s bail plea in ambulance case
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has rejected the bail application of gangster-turned politician-Mukhar Ansari in a case concerning an ambulance registered in Barabanki district using fake documents. The ambulance was used by Ansari and his henchmen when he was lodged in Rupnagar prison in Punjab. Appearing on behalf of the state government, additional advocate general Vinod Kumar Shahi apprised the court about the long criminal history of Mukhtar Ansari.
-
Delhi police issues traffic advisory for President’s swearing-in ceremony
The Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday said that due to the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect of India on Monday, special arrangements have been made for vehicular movement in Lutyens' Delhi. The order has been communicated to all government departments and ministries, the officials said. The order further said that the construction work of the new Parliament building also needs to be halted during the time of the ceremony.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics