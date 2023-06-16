Why Bihar CM Nitish Kumar thinks Lok Sabha election may be held before 2024

Two days after Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s big claim that the Lok Sabha elections may be held before its 2024 schedule, the Janata Dal (United) chief has revealed the reason behind his prediction. He alleged that the ruling BJP can opt for early LS polls to curtail the spread and strength of a united opposition. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

"The central government has the majority and can obviously prepone the Lok Sabha elections. They (BJP) might think that the opposition unity may affect them in the coming time, so it can get the (Lok Sabha) polls preponed,” he told reporters on Friday.

The general assembly elections are due in March-April next year.

The statement comes days ahead of the crucial Opposition meeting in Patna on June 23 to chart the roadmap for 2024 polls. Kumar, a former ally of BJP, has been at the forefront in stitching together a united front against the Centre.

“Therefore, all opposition parties must come together to defeat the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha polls. We must start preparations after the June 23 meeting,” he added.

He was speaking at a function of the rural development department where he inaugurated 5,061 projects worth ₹6,680.67 crore via video conferencing.

“I was told during the department’s review meeting that all projects would be completed by January 2024. I will request you all to complete all projects as soon as possible. Nobody knows when the Lok Sabha polls would be held. It is not a given that these would be held next year only. It is possible these may be held before time, this year itself,” Kumar said.

Deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday echoed Kumar's speculation and said, "You never know, it is possible..... Everything is in the hands of the ruling dispensation at the Centre," the senior RJD leader said.

