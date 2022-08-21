Nitish Kumar's convoy attacked in Patna, Bihar CM not present in cavalcade

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's convoy was attacked with stones in Patna on Sunday, news agency ANI reported, adding that he was not present in any of the vehicles at the time of stone pelting. In this stone pelting, the glasses of many vehicles were broken.

The incident took place at Sohgi in Patna district where some unidentified people pelted stones at Kumar's convoy.

Live Hindustan reported the body of the missing youth was found in Beur about a week ago. The villagers were angry about the incident and blocked the Patna-Gaya main road near Sohgi of Gaurichak. Meanwhile, the convoy of Nitish Kumar was passing through the area. Seeing this, the villagers allegedly started throwing stones at the vehicles.

The incident comes hours after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said Kumar could emerge as a "strong candidate" for prime minister in 2024 if opposition parties agreed to consider him for the job, said on Sunday.

Kumar, who recently swapped alliance partners by dumping the Bharatiya Janata Party and returning - for a second time - to the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, enjoys "immense goodwill" on the ground, Yadav.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON