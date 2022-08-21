Nitish Kumar's convoy attacked in Patna, Bihar CM not present in cavalcade
The incident took place at Sohgi in Patna district where some unidentified people pelted stones at Nitish Kumar's convoy, local media reports suggest.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's convoy was attacked with stones in Patna on Sunday, news agency ANI reported, adding that he was not present in any of the vehicles at the time of stone pelting. In this stone pelting, the glasses of many vehicles were broken.
The incident took place at Sohgi in Patna district where some unidentified people pelted stones at Kumar's convoy.
Live Hindustan reported the body of the missing youth was found in Beur about a week ago. The villagers were angry about the incident and blocked the Patna-Gaya main road near Sohgi of Gaurichak. Meanwhile, the convoy of Nitish Kumar was passing through the area. Seeing this, the villagers allegedly started throwing stones at the vehicles.
The incident comes hours after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said Kumar could emerge as a "strong candidate" for prime minister in 2024 if opposition parties agreed to consider him for the job, said on Sunday.
Kumar, who recently swapped alliance partners by dumping the Bharatiya Janata Party and returning - for a second time - to the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, enjoys "immense goodwill" on the ground, Yadav.
HC asks BMC to protect tenant interest before evicting them from dilapidated buildings
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) recently held that even if the Technical Advisory Committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation identifies a building to be a C-1 category (dilapidated), neither the civic authority nor the owner can forcefully evict the tenants without first ensuring that their interests are protected and area plans are shared with them.
Kalyan Singh government was first to provide good governance: Yogi Adityanath
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the Kalyan Singh government in Uttar Pradesh was the first regime that ensured good governance after independence. He made the remark after unveiling the statue of the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister on his first death anniversary in Lucknow. Kalyan Singh was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh twice, from 1991-92 and 1997-99. He was later made the governor of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.
BJP plans to end Sena dominance in Worli, Mahim
Mumbai After the recent vertical split in Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party's next agenda on the list is to end Sena dominance in two key constituencies- Mahim and Worli. The two constituencies are sentimentally important for the Sena, as Worli is held by the first Thackeray scion to enter the electoral fray Aaditya and Mahim is the constituency which comprises the place that houses party headquarters Shiv Sena Bhavan, Dadar.
After infecting banking apps abroad, malware turns to Indian users
Mumbai SOVA, a malware that creeps into your phone disguised as popular apps like Google Chrome and Amazon, seems to have turned its attention towards India. According to the latest research, India ranks third in the list of countries targeted by SOVA this year. SOVA is a matter for concern not just for India but several other countries owing to the fact that it is a banking trojan.
Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish once said, “Poetry and beauty are always making peace. When you read something beautiful, you find coexistence; it breaks walls down.” And as we spoke to tricity literature lovers and poets, they said poetry heals – it soothes the soul. Poet's Day (August 21) is all about paying tributes to the art of poetry, embracing, enjoying and creating it.
